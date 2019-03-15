CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 3,637 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 2.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

