CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 26,299 Shares of RPC, Inc. (RES)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,299 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in RPC by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,376,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 4,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 585,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 572,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 1,723.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RES stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.48 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.63%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other RPC news, Director Pam R. Rollins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James cut RPC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 26,299 Shares of RPC, Inc. (RES)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/corecommodity-management-llc-sells-26299-shares-of-rpc-inc-res.html.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.