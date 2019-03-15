CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $63,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,513.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 3,846 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $388,253.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,101 shares of company stock worth $2,642,102. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,624,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,667.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 70,399 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.