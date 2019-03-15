CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) SVP Juan Font Sells 229 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Juan Font sold 229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $23,536.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,437.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Font also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Juan Font sold 656 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $66,715.20.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 375,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

