Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8,504.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 131,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 130,120 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 13,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $187.76 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
