Corium International (CORI) versus ARMO Biosciences (ARMO) Financial Comparison

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) and ARMO Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corium International and ARMO Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corium International 0 2 1 0 2.33 ARMO Biosciences 0 4 0 0 2.00

Corium International presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. ARMO Biosciences has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of ARMO Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Corium International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corium International and ARMO Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corium International $31.86 million 0.00 -$47.79 million ($1.64) N/A ARMO Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARMO Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corium International.

Profitability

This table compares Corium International and ARMO Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corium International -155.21% -276.89% -57.52% ARMO Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening. The company's products under pipeline comprise Twirla, a combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to deliver ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel hormones; MicroCor hPTH(1-34), a transdermal system that has completed Phase 1 and Phase II a clinical trials for the treatment of severe osteoporosis; and Donepezil and Memantine transdermal systems, which completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it develops Aripiprazole TDS for the treatment for psychiatric disorders; Corplex Ropinirole, a transdermal patch for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and Motion Sickness Patch, a generic transdermal product for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness. Corium International, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Procter & Gamble Company; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Agile Therapeutics, Inc.; and Aequus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ARMO Biosciences Company Profile

ARMO BioSciences, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, develops a pipeline of novel product candidates that activate the immune system of cancer patients to recognize and eradicate tumors in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AM0010, a long acting form of human interleukin-10 that is in Phase III randomized pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company is also developing AM0010 that has completed Phase I/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and melanoma and breast cancer. In addition, it is developing AM0001, a monoclonal antibody against programmed cell death protein-1 checkpoint inhibitor; AM0015, a recombinant human interleukin-15; AM0012, a recombinant human Interleukin-12; and AM0003, a monoclonal antibody against leukocyte activating gene-3 protein program. The company was formerly known as Targenics, Inc. and changed its name to ARMO BioSciences, Inc. in December 2012. ARMO BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

