Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $19.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.28% from the stock’s current price.

CRVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Leiv Lea bought 24,700 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 20,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,700 shares of company stock worth $278,105. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Puissance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 97,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

