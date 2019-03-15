Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Lowered by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $233.84 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.83 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

