Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 19,801 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.5% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.01.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

