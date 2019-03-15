Cpwm LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $229.51 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $167.94 and a 12 month high of $231.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $232.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

