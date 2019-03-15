Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Chemical Bank raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 1,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 149,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $25,335,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 788,967 shares of company stock valued at $133,875,092 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.