Craig Safian Sells 3,635 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT) Stock

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $511,226.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 19,665.1% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,641,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,199,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,789,000 after acquiring an additional 331,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,339,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,786,000 after acquiring an additional 122,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

