Cred Tops One Day Trading Volume of $414,004.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Cred has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $414,004.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,666,986 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, UEX, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

