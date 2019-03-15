Credicorp (BAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $250.59

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $250.59 and last traded at $249.10, with a volume of 19356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $246.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $101,423,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,000,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,366,000 after acquiring an additional 238,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 826,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 179,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 235,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,266,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

