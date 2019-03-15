Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (LHN) a CHF 64 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 55 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC set a CHF 44 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 63.60 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 43 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 51.63.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

