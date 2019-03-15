Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.13. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe bought 22,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $513,514.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $347,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,024,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,991,605.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 153,682 shares of company stock worth $3,700,718 and sold 198,937 shares worth $7,166,383. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 918.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

