Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price

News coverage about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a media sentiment score of -2.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $138.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

