Critical Survey: Icon (ICLR) versus Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Icon has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icon and Tenax Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon $2.60 billion 2.75 $322.65 million $6.29 21.02 Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.83 million N/A N/A

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Icon and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon 12.43% 26.01% 14.71% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -84.45% -77.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Icon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Icon and Tenax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon 1 1 8 0 2.70 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Icon presently has a consensus target price of $151.44, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Icon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Icon is more favorable than Tenax Therapeutics.

Summary

Icon beats Tenax Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. Its clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for the U.S. government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

