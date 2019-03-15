Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,456,429 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 15th total of 5,045,929 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,721,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $267,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,367,100. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,399.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. Crocs has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Crocs had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/crocs-inc-crox-short-interest-update.html.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.