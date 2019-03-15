Culp, Inc. (CULP) Director Fred A. Jackson Acquires 3,000 Shares

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Fred A. Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,769. The company has a market cap of $213.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.25. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Culp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Culp by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Culp by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Culp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CULP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded Culp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

