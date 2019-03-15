Curecoin Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $604.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.01476092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001430 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,073,354 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

