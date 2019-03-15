CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading Down 22.1% This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $35,107.00 and approximately $2,140.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.01448056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001870 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00002418 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,704,029 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.