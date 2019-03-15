CV Sciences (CVSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We note inventory was $7.1M at YE 2018, up from $3.6M at June 30, 2018. The toxicology report and GRAS certifications are key and a huge advantage for CVSI. A recent Coast was an opportunity for CVSI to highlight a couple new products and we believe a few new topicals/balms are also coming this Spring as this is a category national retailers will probably start with as they begin selling CBD products. Management believed a framework from the FDA would be positive and national retailers are expected to move ahead of this framework. CVSI will look to work with partners, associations and pharmaceuticals to advance the CBD industry.””

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $440.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of -0.74.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. CV Sciences had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that CV Sciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Products. The company focuses on developing and commercializing prescription drugs utilizing synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. Its initial drug candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction.

