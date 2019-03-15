CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Boosted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 366.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 24,728,818 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $1,190,694,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5,579.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $721,192,000 after buying an additional 9,000,188 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $204,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,998,231,000 after buying an additional 2,061,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

