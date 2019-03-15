Daiwa Capital Markets Reiterates Neutral Rating for MGM China (MCHVF)

Daiwa Capital Markets restated their neutral rating on shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of MGM China from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of MGM China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MCHVF stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. MGM China has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, the related hotel and resort facilities, and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

