Dale D. Johnson Sells 90,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Dale D. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $4,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,473.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. 10,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,907. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Graco had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 31.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after acquiring an additional 265,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Graco by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 480,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after buying an additional 103,523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,120,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,973,000 after buying an additional 1,011,052 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Graco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

