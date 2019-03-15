Dana Inc (DAN) Shares Bought by Moon Capital Management LP

Moon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 403.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,740 shares during the quarter. Dana comprises about 5.0% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dana were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Path Capital LP now owns 1,370,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 175,414 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price target on Dana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Dana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.08. 13,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,391. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/dana-inc-dan-shares-bought-by-moon-capital-management-lp.html.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.