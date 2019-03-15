Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.49 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,512 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in VMware by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 10,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 11,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 36,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $5,408,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 36,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $6,181,584.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,770,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,921 shares of company stock worth $23,111,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $179.26 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $117.61 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.61.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

