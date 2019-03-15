Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.95 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of D. R. Horton worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,446,000 after purchasing an additional 338,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $5,881,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,833,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,927,075.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,702. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

