Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,736 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $208.23 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $209.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 59,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $11,870,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,152 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,581.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $1,778,635.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,060 shares of company stock valued at $121,581,729. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

