Davita Inc (DVA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. 4,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,956. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Davita had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.44 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

