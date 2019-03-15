Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 189747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DWSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. Analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical Co will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James W. Thomas bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,400 shares in the company, valued at $185,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/dawson-geophysical-dwsn-sets-new-12-month-low-at-3-00.html.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.