Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.85 Million

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to report sales of $156.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.30 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $146.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $505.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.50 million to $505.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $520.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.10 million to $522.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock remained flat at $$10.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,346. The company has a market cap of $382.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, SVP David Pear sold 5,982 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $60,717.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.