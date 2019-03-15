Dell (DELL) Bonds Trading 3% Higher

An issue of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) bonds rose 3% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.5% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2038. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.33 and were trading at $96.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DELL traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. 1,437,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,600. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $16,513,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $4,001,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $8,246,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dell (NASDAQ:DELL)

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

