Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $28.49 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 4.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 11,384,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,654,000 after purchasing an additional 146,803 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 486,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,999,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $170,232,000 after purchasing an additional 369,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $39.87 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $209,102.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,661 shares of company stock worth $34,195,979 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

