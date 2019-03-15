Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Denali Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 2.11. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $343,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $356,210.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

