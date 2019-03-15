Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 22751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $343,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $1,571,274. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 76,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

