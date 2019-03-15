Deutsche Bank (DB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DB. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, equinet reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

DB opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

