Deutsche Bank Raises T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Price Target to $94.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $101.54. 37,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,022. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

