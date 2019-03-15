Deutsche Bank Trims Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Target Price to $22.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “average” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.97 million, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 873,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 489,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

