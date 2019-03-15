Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.20 ($54.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.10 ($47.79) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.83 ($52.13).

Shares of DWNI opened at €43.32 ($50.37) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

