DFS Furniture (DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of DFS Furniture stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 239 ($3.12). 218,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.47 million and a PE ratio of 26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Ian Durant purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £23,920 ($31,255.72).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

