DFS Furniture PLC (DFS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.70

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DFS opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.12) on Friday. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The stock has a market cap of $496.47 million and a P/E ratio of 26.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded DFS Furniture to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

In other news, insider Ian Durant acquired 13,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £23,920 ($31,255.72).

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

