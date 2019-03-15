Diamond (DMD) Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Diamond has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $734.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00025129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,147,464 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

