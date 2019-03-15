Digital Asset Exchange Token (DAXT) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Digital Asset Exchange Token (CURRENCY:DAXT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Digital Asset Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Digital Asset Exchange Token has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Digital Asset Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $63.00 worth of Digital Asset Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00383561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.01715993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00235424 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005004 BTC.

About Digital Asset Exchange Token

Digital Asset Exchange Token’s total supply is 112,516,628 tokens. Digital Asset Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockEx. Digital Asset Exchange Token’s official website is daxt.io.

Digital Asset Exchange Token Token Trading

Digital Asset Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Asset Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

