DigixDAO (DGD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $512,342.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $34.30 million and $512,342.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $17.15 or 0.00435240 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, AirSwap and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00386870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.01697103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00237739 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Livecoin, Radar Relay, AirSwap, OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

