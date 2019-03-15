Dignity (DIG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $54,839.00

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Dignity token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dignity has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $54,839.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dignity has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00383105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.01718071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235792 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005002 BTC.

About Dignity

Dignity was first traded on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

