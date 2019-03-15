Dine Brands Global (DIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIN. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $695,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 13,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $1,345,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 79,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

