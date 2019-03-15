Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Diplomat Pharmacy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.5-0.34 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ($0.50-0.34) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,443. The company has a market cap of $485.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Svb Leerink downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,461,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,011,000 after buying an additional 209,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter worth about $696,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

