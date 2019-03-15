DIPNET (DPN) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

DIPNET (CURRENCY:DPN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. DIPNET has a total market cap of $0.00 and $158,535.00 worth of DIPNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIPNET token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin and IDAX. During the last seven days, DIPNET has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00382443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.01714839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00002497 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004990 BTC.

About DIPNET

DIPNET’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DIPNET’s official website is www.dip.network. DIPNET’s official Twitter account is @DipNetOfficial.

Buying and Selling DIPNET

DIPNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIPNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIPNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIPNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

